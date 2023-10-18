We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tresemme Power Dryer 2000

Tresemme Power Dryer 2000

No ratings yet
Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

Tresemme Power Dryer 2000
Our PhilosophyFrom its origins in salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: everyone deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon.TRESemmé is dedicated to creating haircare products that are professional quality. TRESemmé believes everyone should be able to style their own hair like a pro.
Model 5518BU230V~ 50-60Hz 2000W240V~ 50-60Hz 2100W3 year guaranteeTRESemmé is a registered trademark of Unilever and is used under license. All rights reserved.
Used by ProfessionalsSmooth & Silky2000WCeramic2 heat/speed plus cool settings1.8m cordConcentrator nozzlePro performance in your hands every day

Preparation and Usage

Stylist's TipsAlways use TRESemmé Heat Defence Spray before blow-drying and heat styling to help protect your hair. Use a flat or round brush under each hair section and use the concentrator nozzle to direct the airflow along each hair section, moving the brush and the dryer down the length of the hair for a smooth, silky finish.

View all Hair Drying & Styling

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here