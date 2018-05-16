Capsicana 8 Mini Tortilla Wheat Flour Wraps 240G

Product Description
- 8 Mini Wheat Flour Tortillas
- I hope you enjoy may new tortillas, If you have any left over, why not try making delicious tortilla chips. Cut your tortillas into triangles, fry in a little oil over a medium heat, then lightly salt and enjoy with salsa or guacamole. Please get in touch and send me your thoughts and ideas: ben@capsicana.co.uk Thanks!
- Ben
- For more recipe ideas visit www.capsicana.co.uk
- These mini tortillas are deliciously light and fluffy! Popular across Latin America, mini tortillas are a staple for making tacos. These tortillas are the perfect complement to our versatile pastes and award winning seasoning mixes. Use them to create a delicious meal that is simple, quick and easy to prepare.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Simply Warm & Serve
- Latin Flavour
- Soft & Fluffy
- No Artificial Colourings and Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant: Glycerol, Olive Oil, Sugar, Raising Agent: Sodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days of opening.Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase or before best before date and consume within 1 month. Defrost before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Warm Remove the tortillas from the packaging.
Do not reheat.
Hob
Instructions: Dry fry on a hot frying pan or griddle for a few seconds on each side, until your tortilla starts to bubble.
Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/350°F Gas Mark 4.
Wrap the tortillas in foil and place in a preheated oven at 180°C / 350°F / Gas Mark 4, for 10 minutes.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 109 Bancroft,
- Hitchin,
- SG5 1NB,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Tortilla
|Energy
|1329kJ/316kcal
|399kJ/95kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|15.9g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.5g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.02g
|0.31g
