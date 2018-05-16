New
Onken Natural Set Yogurt 450G
Product Description
- Natural Set Yogurt with Vitamin D
- Too Good to Go
- Past my date?
- Look smell taste don't waste
- Inner happiness with vitamin D*
- *Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Why is Set Yogurt Unique?
- Fresh pasteurised milk & live cultures are filled into each pot. The pots are then held in a bespoke room, where the cultures create a thick set yogurt, perfect for recipes and breakfast!
- FNF (Fun Natural Fact)
- The liquid in this Set yogurt is whey which contains protein. So stir it in and enjoy!
- Immunity* & gut health**
- **Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- Nothing artificial & no added sugar***
- ***Contains only naturally occurring sugars.
- Mild & Creamy
- Live Cultures
- Quality from the dairy experts
- High Protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
- Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
- High Protein
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Vitamin D, Contains live cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus and Bifidobacterium
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: see date on lid.Keep refrigerated
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
- www.onken.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|266kJ/64kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.14g
|Vitamins / Minerals
|%†
|Vitamin D
|1.05µg (21%)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%)
|†% = Daily reference intake of an average adult
|-
