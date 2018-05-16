Product Description
- Capsicana Paprika Brazilian Bbq Wrap Seasoning Mix 28G
- I love my seasoning mixes.
- Please send me your thoughts & ideas: ben@capsicana.co.uk
- Thank!
- Ben
- For more recipe ideas visit www.capsicana.co.uk or scan the QR code
- Our Brazilian Smoked Paprika & Spices Seasoning Mix has it's origins in Southern Brazil in the Rio Grande do Sul region. This seasoning mix is perfect for a Brazilian Churrasco where meat (ideally the picanha cut) is BBQ'd on long skewers over an open fire. It is great on all cuts of meat including steaks, lamb and chicken.
- Great taste 2019
- Chilli rating - Medium - 3
- Made with Smoked Paprika & Black Pepper
- Ideal For Marinades, Barbecues, Oven Baking or Fajitas
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavouring
- Non GM
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Suitable for Vegans
- Gluten Free
- Serves 4 in 15 Mins
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Chilli, Paprika, Smoked Paprika (10%), Black Pepper) (34%), Herbs (Parsley, Oregano, Basil Thyme, Bay), Salt, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Red Peppers
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with Chicken, Pork or Vegetables
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 109 Bancroft,
- Hitchin,
- SG5 1NB.
Return to
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|266kcal/1119kJ
|Fat
|7.9g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|48.2g
|of which sugars
|10.4g
|Protein
|11.2g
|Salt
|15.00g
