Wild Harbour Coley Fillets 240g

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

All cooking appliances may vary. This is a guide only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.

Remove all packaging. Loosely wrap in a lightly oiled foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of oven.

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6, 25-30 mins Remove all packaging. Loosely wrap in a lightly oiled foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of oven. All cooking appliances may vary. This is a guide only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened, consume within 1 day. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date shown. Defrost and consume on day of defrost. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Preparation: Wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after touching raw fish. Size and thickness of fillet may vary, cooking times are given as guidance, please note that larger, thicker pieces may take longer to cook.

Preparation: Wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after touching raw fish. Size and thickness of fillet may vary, cooking times are given as guidance, please note that larger, thicker pieces may take longer to cook.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024