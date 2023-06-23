We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach 250G

£2.75

£11.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack
Energy
351kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.75g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 297kJ / 71kcal

Spinach in a single cream and extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce seasoned with garlic purée, black pepper, thyme and nutmeg.
Rich creamed spinach combined with a cheese and cream sauce, placed on a bed of fresh baby leaves for a vibrant contrast. Classic seasonings of nutmeg and garlic enhance all the flavours.Sautéed spinach with an indulgent extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce on a bed of fresh baby spinach, finished with a hint of nutmeg and garlic
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Spinach (45%), Whole Milk, Baby Spinach, Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Onion, Cornflour, Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Thyme, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

