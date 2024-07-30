Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream 85ml

Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream 85ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.30

£2.71/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Portion = 85 ml/71 g
Energy
1029kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1449 kJ

Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (6%), salted caramel sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (26%).ra.org.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Rich Sauce & Cracking Chocolate
Pack size: 85ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass¹, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Butter Fat (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pices, Natural Vanilla Flavouring¹ (with Milk), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain Soy and Almond.

Net Contents

71g ℮

View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here