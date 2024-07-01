Hackney Gelato Clotted Cream & Strawberries 460Ml

4.3(6)
£5.00

£1.09/100ml

Clotted Cream & Strawberry Gelato
This recipe is made by rippling homemade strawberry jam into a Cornish clotted cream gelato. It's fruity and summery and tastes like afternoon tea with His Majesty on the sun-dappled lawn of Buckingham Palace.
Ciao. We are chefs who grew up in Italy and we're proud to do things properly. Carefully crafted, slow churned gelato and sorbetto. Worthy of the finest restaurants and living rooms in the land.Buon appetito,Sam & Enrico
Great taste 2021Made with Fresh Milk & Cream
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Fresh Milk, Strawberry Jam 10% (Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Water, Sugar, Starch, Natural Colours: Fruit and Vegetable Concentrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring), Fresh Clotted Cream 9%, Sugar, Dextrose, Fresh Double Cream, Maltodextrin, Skim Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Made in a kitchen that also handles Egg, Sesame, Sulphites, Soy, Nuts, Peanuts and Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

460ml ℮

