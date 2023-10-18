Lenor Outdoorable Fabric Conditioner Desert Rose 55W 770Ml

Lenor Otdrble F/Cond Desert Rose 55W 770ml

Enjoy freshness as if you’ve dried your clothes outside, even when you dry inside. Lenor Outdoorable's fabric conditioner ultra-concentrated freshness formula provides 55 washes in a small bottle. Thanks to its innovative technology, you just need a small dose to get that line dried feeling, whatever the weather. Lenor Outdoorable fabric conditioner Desert Rose is sweet, floral, intoxicating. Notes of bougainvillea, rose and guava evoke a summer evening in the desert, with fruits and flowers blooming amongst the dunes. Bottle made of 100 percent recycled (excluding cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve) plastic. Lenor Outdoorable was developed together with consumers to recreate the outdoor freshness and it keeps releasing freshness when fabrics are just dried, stored in the cupboard and even when you’re moving.

Pack size: 770ML

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

770ml ℮