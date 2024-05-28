Veet Expert Bikini & Underarm Wax Strips X30

Veet Xprt Bikini & Underarm Wax Strips x30
Veet Expertly Designed Wax Strips- Our expertly designed EasyGrip™ tab helps you remove shortest of hairs* from the root even on the 1st application.- With Almond Oil known for its soothing properties; Leaves skin exfoliated and keeps smoothness for up to 28 days
Easy GripUp to 28 Days of SmoothnessSensitive SkinBikini & Underarms3 Perfect Finish WipesDermotologically tested
Ingredients
Wax Strips: Hydrogenated Styrene/Methyl Styrene/Indene Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Silica, Polyethylene, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-d-T-Butylhydroxyhydro-Cinnamate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, C1 77891, CI 77007, Wipes: Paraffinum Liquidum, Hexyldecyl Stearate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Produce of
Made in France
Net Contents
30 x Wax Strips
Preparation and Usage
Before using Veet Wax Strips, please read pack precautions carefully. Make sure the skn 's completely clean and dry before waxing. You can reuse each strip more than once until it loses its stickinessNo need to rub the strips between the hands to separate them!You Can Achieve Great Results in Just 4 Easy Steps1 Slowly peel the strips apart using the outwards rounded tabs.2 On bikini: blend your leg outwards. Place a strip on your skin and rub repeatedly in the direction of hair growth.On underarm: hair tends to grow in two different directions: the upper part upwards, and the lower part downwards, so make sure you wax this area in 2 stages. Put one hand behind your head and stretch your arm back. To hold your skin taut, lift the elbow up and well back to tighten the skin. Place a strip onto one half of the underarm and rub repeatedly in the direction of hair growth (away from the centre of underarm). Repeat for the other half of the underarm.3 Hold tab. Hold skin taut pull strip back on itself (as fast as you can!) in one swift motion close to the skin as you pull.4 After waxing, clean away any wax left on your skin with the Perfect Finish™ Wipe with argan oil for great skin finish or try Veet Expert™ Miraculous™ Oil for moisturised skin.