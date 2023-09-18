We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Buttery Shortbread Selection 500G

Tesco Buttery Shortbread Selection 500G

£5.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One choc chip shortbread
Energy
430kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2149kJ / 514kcal

All butter selection of shortbread shapes, shortbread with Belgian dark chocolate chips and salted caramel flavour shortbread with caramel pieces.
made in Scotland A selection of all butter, rich chocolate chip and salted caramel shortbread
Pack size: 500G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (29%), Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (16%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne choc chip shortbread (20g)
Energy2149kJ / 514kcal430kJ / 103kcal
Fat26.3g5.3g
Saturates16.3g3.3g
Carbohydrate63.1g12.6g
Sugars24.7g4.9g
Fibre2.2g0.4g
Protein5.0g1.0g
Salt0.67g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

