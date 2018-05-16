New
Capsicana Chilli & Tomato Brazilian Wrap Paste 60G
Product Description
- Brazilian Chilli & Tomato Cooking Paste with Coconut Milk
- "My new pastes help you create a variety of delicious meals that are simple, quick and easy to prepare. This paste can be used as a marinade or added to fish, meat or vegetables as they are cooking. I hope you enjoy the delicious flavour combinations - please feel free to add your own touches and send me your thoughts and ideas: ben@capsicana.co.uk
- Thanks! Ben
- For more recipe ideas visit www.capsicana.co.uk
- Our new cooking pastes have concentrated the great flavours of our award-winning cook sauces into versatile pastes. This Brazilian paste is based on the classic dish 'Moqueca' from Bahia State, North of Rio. We combine tomato paste with frutescens chillies and coconut milk to give a delicious and fragrant sauce that works brilliantly with prawns, fish or chicken.
- Perfect with Chicken, Fish or Vegetables
- New Intense Flavour
- Serves 2 in 15 mins
- Latin Flavour
- Chilli rating - Medium - 3
- Made with Coconut Milk & Frutescens Chillies
- Perfect to Fajitas, Marinades, Barbecues, Curries and Oven Baking
- Non GM
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Paste (20%), Coconut Milk (19%) (contains Water, Coconut Extract), White Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Onion Puree, Ginger Puree, Salt, Water, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Spices (Black Pepper, Frutescens Chillies (0.4%)), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened use immediately.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
- D02 P950,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|190kJ/45kcal
|632kJ/150kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrates
|8.5g
|28.4g
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|22.6g
|Protein
|0.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.45g
|4.84g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.