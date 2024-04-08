We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Spongebob SquarePants Celebration Cake

Spongebob SquarePants Celebration Cake

£12.00

£12.00/each

Vegetarian

Spongebob cake - Sponge layered with raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
Sponge layered with raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
© 2024 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
H.V.O. FreeHand decoratedNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Raspberry Puree, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Carotenes, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Concentrate (Spirulina) Sweet Filling 9%, Raspberry Jam 8%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 servings

Preparation and Usage

Care, Serving and StorageRemove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface.Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

