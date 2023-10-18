We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Skin Saints Retinol Night Cream 50G

Skin Saints Retinol Night Cream 50G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£8.00/100g

Vegan

SKIN SAINTS RETINOL NT CREAM 50G
Retinol for healthy looking younger skin. Skin Saints Rejuvenating Overnight Cream helps to minimise fine lines & wrinkles by improving skin elasticity while you sleep.
The name Skin saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
Cruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butylene Glycol, Squalane, Glyceryl Stearate, Betaine, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Niacinamide, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Parfum (Fragrance), Arginine, Retinyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Glucoside, Allantoin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Polysorbate 80, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Bisabolol, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbitan Oleate, Diethylhexyl Syringylidenemalonate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Geraniol

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Massage into clean skin before bedtime or as desired.Warning First Use: Use every other day to allow skin to adapt, then gradually increase usage as tolerated.Read instructions fully and retain for future use.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here