Skin Saints Retinol Night Cream 50G

SKIN SAINTS RETINOL NT CREAM 50G

Retinol for healthy looking younger skin. Skin Saints Rejuvenating Overnight Cream helps to minimise fine lines & wrinkles by improving skin elasticity while you sleep.

The name Skin saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.

Cruelty Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butylene Glycol, Squalane, Glyceryl Stearate, Betaine, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Niacinamide, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Parfum (Fragrance), Arginine, Retinyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Glucoside, Allantoin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Polysorbate 80, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Bisabolol, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbitan Oleate, Diethylhexyl Syringylidenemalonate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Geraniol

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage