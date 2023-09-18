Bahlsen Butter Leaves Shortcake Biscuit Thins 125g

Butter biscuits. The future is made by all of us. Here's what we're doing: bahlsen.com

With our simple ingredients and light texture our leaf shape seemed appropriate.

The TET sign shows hieroglyphs of a rising sun and a snake. Hermann Bahlsen discovered it in Egypt. The thought is 'everlasting'. That was his goal. To build something that endures. Four generations later, it is still our goal.

A crisp buttery biscuit Without Addition of Colorings and Preservatives With Love, Dedication and Wheat Flour from Trusted Farmers A Biscuit for Your Thoughts Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Butter (25%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey Products (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Starch (Wheat)

Allergy Information

May contain: Eggs, Almonds, Hazelnuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

A pack contains approx. 4 portions

Net Contents

125g ℮

