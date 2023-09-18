We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bahlsen Butter Leaves Shortcake Biscuit Thins 125g

Bahlsen Butter Leaves Shortcake Biscuit Thins 125g

Butter biscuits.The future is made by all of us. Here's what we're doing: bahlsen.com
With our simple ingredients and light texture our leaf shape seemed appropriate.
The TET sign shows hieroglyphs of a rising sun and a snake. Hermann Bahlsen discovered it in Egypt. The thought is 'everlasting'. That was his goal. To build something that endures. Four generations later, it is still our goal.
A crisp buttery biscuitWithout Addition of Colorings and PreservativesWith Love, Dedication and Wheat Flour from Trusted FarmersA Biscuit for Your ThoughtsSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Butter (25%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey Products (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Starch (Wheat)

Allergy Information

May contain: Eggs, Almonds, Hazelnuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

A pack contains approx. 4 portions

Net Contents

125g ℮

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Preservatives

