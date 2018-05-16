We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Attack A Snak Ham & Cheese Wrap Kit 86G

Attack A Snak Ham & Cheese Wrap Kit 86G
£1.50
£NaN/null

Each 86g serving provides

Energy
929kJ
221kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

-

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Wheat Flour Tortillas, 1 String Cheese Stick (Mozzarella String Cheese), Cooked Ham (formed from Pork Leg Meat with added water) and Tomato Ketchup.
  • Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Source of protein. Each string cheese stick contains 13.5% RI** of calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.
  • **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in Protein
  • Snack It Your Way
  • Pack size: 86G
  • Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour Tortilla (51%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Sugar), String Cheese Stick (21%) (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Cooked Ham Slices (16%) (Pork (80%), Water, Potassium Lactate, Stabiliser (Triphosphate), Salt, Potato Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato Ketchup (12%) (Tomato Puree, Glucose/Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Mix (Onion, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Oil))

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For use by see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: This is a guide only. Remove all packaging. Assemble wrap (s). Yummy cold or hot. Microwave ovens can vary. Microwave 1 wrap 15 secs Cat D- 750W, 2 wraps 25 secs Cat D- 750W.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1.Fill
  • 2.Fold
  • 3.Enjoy
  • "How do you snack it?"
  • Shred it peel it, squeeeeze the sauce!
  • Why not snack it hot?
  • Heat 'em up!
  • One wrap 15 seconds Cat D-750W
  • Two wraps 25 seconds Cat D-750W

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Dairy Consumer Foods (UK),
  • Kerry,
  • Bradley Road,
  • Royal Portbury Dock,
  • Bristol,
  • BS20 7NZ,

Net Contents

86g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 86g% RI** per serving
Energy1080kJ929kJ11%
-257kcal221kcal11%
Fat8.5g7.3g10%
(of which saturates)4.7g4.0g20%
Carbohydrate32g28g
(of which sugars)3.6g3.1g3%
Fibre1.8g1.5g
Protein12g10g
Salt1.2g1.1g18%
Calcium186mg (=23% of RI**)160mg (=20% of RI**)
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains 1 serving---
