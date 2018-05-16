New
Attack A Snak Ham & Cheese Wrap Kit 86G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ
Product Description
- 2 Wheat Flour Tortillas, 1 String Cheese Stick (Mozzarella String Cheese), Cooked Ham (formed from Pork Leg Meat with added water) and Tomato Ketchup.
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Source of protein. Each string cheese stick contains 13.5% RI** of calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.
- **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- High in Protein
- Snack It Your Way
- Pack size: 86G
- Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour Tortilla (51%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Sugar), String Cheese Stick (21%) (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Cooked Ham Slices (16%) (Pork (80%), Water, Potassium Lactate, Stabiliser (Triphosphate), Salt, Potato Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato Ketchup (12%) (Tomato Puree, Glucose/Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Mix (Onion, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Oil))
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: This is a guide only. Remove all packaging. Assemble wrap (s). Yummy cold or hot. Microwave ovens can vary. Microwave 1 wrap 15 secs Cat D- 750W, 2 wraps 25 secs Cat D- 750W.
Preparation and Usage
- 1.Fill
- 2.Fold
- 3.Enjoy
- "How do you snack it?"
- Shred it peel it, squeeeeze the sauce!
- Why not snack it hot?
- Heat 'em up!
- One wrap 15 seconds Cat D-750W
- Two wraps 25 seconds Cat D-750W
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
86g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 86g
|% RI** per serving
|Energy
|1080kJ
|929kJ
|11%
|-
|257kcal
|221kcal
|11%
|Fat
|8.5g
|7.3g
|10%
|(of which saturates)
|4.7g
|4.0g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|28g
|(of which sugars)
|3.6g
|3.1g
|3%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|12g
|10g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.1g
|18%
|Calcium
|186mg (=23% of RI**)
|160mg (=20% of RI**)
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
