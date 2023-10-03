We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Toner 200Ml
image 1 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Toner 200Mlimage 2 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Toner 200Mlimage 3 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Toner 200Mlimage 4 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Toner 200Ml

Nivea Derma Skin Clear Toner 200Ml

4.8(67)
Write a review

£5.50

£2.75/100ml

NIVEA DERMA SKIN CLEAR TONER 200ML
Want to gain back control over your skin? The NIVEA Derma Clear Skin Toner for blemish-prone skin comes with Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide. It rebalances the skin and hydrates it without clogging pores. You can see a visible skin improvement in just 7 days.
Rebalances skinHelps control oilinessHydrates the skin without clogging poresVisible skin improvement in just 7 daysClinically testedWith salicylic acid and niacinamideAlcohol FreeVegan formula - no animal-derived ingredients98% rPET bottle (excl. cap, insert & label)
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Methylpropanediol, PEG-8, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Maris Sal, Carnitine, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

200ml ℮

View all Face Cleansing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here