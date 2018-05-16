Rubies In The Rubble Ketchup 485G

Product Description
- Ketchup
- Some say it's a load of rubbish - we take that as a condiment.
- We make good things gooder - better for people, and the planet. That's why we took the nation's favourite condiment and packed it full of delicious fruit which would've gone to waste. It's tomato ketchup. But gooder.
- Twice the fruit¹
- Half the refined sugar¹
- ¹Compared to leading brands
- Great taste 2021
- Carbon CO2 Neutral
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 485G
Information
Ingredients
Fruit (242g per 100g: Tomatoes, Surplus Pears/Apples), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Spices
Storage
Best before end: See bottle. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Rubies in the Rubble,
- 3 Loughborough Street,
- SE11 5RB,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Get in Touch.
- Nothing's Wasted On Us!
- TEAM@RUBIESINTHERUBBLE.COM
- Rubies in the Rubble,
- 3 Loughborough Street,
- SE11 5RB,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
485g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy:
|353kJ / 86kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|Of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|22g
|Of which Sugars:
|20g
|Protein:
|1.6g
|Salt:
|2.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.