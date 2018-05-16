We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rubies In The Rubble Ketchup 485G

Rubies In The Rubble Ketchup 485G
£3.20
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Ketchup
  • Some say it's a load of rubbish - we take that as a condiment.
  • We make good things gooder - better for people, and the planet. That's why we took the nation's favourite condiment and packed it full of delicious fruit which would've gone to waste. It's tomato ketchup. But gooder.
  • Twice the fruit¹
  • Half the refined sugar¹
  • ¹Compared to leading brands
  • Great taste 2021
  • Carbon CO2 Neutral
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 485G

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (242g per 100g: Tomatoes, Surplus Pears/Apples), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Spices

Storage

Best before end: See bottle. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Rubies in the Rubble,
  • 3 Loughborough Street,
  • SE11 5RB,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Get in Touch.
  • Nothing's Wasted On Us!
  • TEAM@RUBIESINTHERUBBLE.COM
  • Rubies in the Rubble,
  • 3 Loughborough Street,
  • SE11 5RB,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

485g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy:353kJ / 86kcal
Fat:0g
Of which Saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:22g
Of which Sugars:20g
Protein:1.6g
Salt:2.1g
