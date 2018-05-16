Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pollo Pizza 355G

Product Description
- Pizza richly topped with tomatoes, cheese and chicken breast on a thin and crispy base, quick-frozen.
- No added colours
- No artificial flavours
- Pack size: 355G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, 11% Tomato Purée, 11% Cheese (Firmed Mozzarella, Edam), 9.5% Marinated Chicken Breast (Chicken Breast, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Tomato Powder, Spices, Herbs, Sugar, Spice Extract), Spinach, Water, Sour Cream, 5.8% Tomato Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Pieces, Sweetcorn, Baker's Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Basil, Garlic, White Vinegar, Onions, White Wine Vinegar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Paprika, Natural Flavouring, Roasted Onions, White Wine, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soy, Mustard.
Storage
-18°C (*** compartment or freezer) best before end: date marked on side flap. Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. 220 °C, 200 °C, 4 11-13 min.
- Preheat the oven. Keep frozen until ready to bake.
2.
- Remove the film.
3.
- Bake the deep-frozen pizza on the rack in the bottom shelf of the oven. Ensure the product is thoroughly cooked before consumption.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some small bones may remain.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- Preston,
- Lancashire,
- PR26 7QN.
Return to
- Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- Preston,
- Lancashire,
- PR26 7QN.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
Net Contents
355g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Pizza (=355 g)
|%*
|Energy
|862 kJ
|3061 kJ
|37 %
|-
|206 kcal
|730 kcal
|<