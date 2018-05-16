Nescafe Original Coffee Refill 150G

Product Description
- Soluble coffee
- Enjoy NESCAFÉ® Original Full & Bold Flavour
- Start your morning ritual with the great taste of NESCAFÉ® Original. A full, bold flavour made of our signature roast. Our carefully selected beans are now roasted separately to create the perfect full-flavoured taste and rich aroma you love. Now available in the new 150g refill pouch, refill your jar at home.
- NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of Nescafé coffee are drunk every second!
- NESCAFÉ Cup of Respect
- Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans.
- From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of Nescafé. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- *See back of pack for details
- *Curious to find out more about Nescafé's responsible sourcing?
- 100% Responsibly Sourced Coffee*
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- The same fullest, boldest flavour and aroma you love every morning
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
100% Soluble Coffee
Storage
Store in a cool and dry placeBest before end See bottom of the pack
Preparation and Usage
- Give your jar a second life
- This refill pack can be resealed
- If you have coffee left over!
- Use this pack to refill your jar with Nescafé original coffee and enjoy
- Preparation Instructions
- 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200 ml hot water = 1 mug
- Look! Smell! Taste! Before you waste
Number of uses
83 Count
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- UK 0800 58 57 59 (Free)
- ROI 00800 6378 5385 (Free)
- www.nescafe.co.uk
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
150g ℮
