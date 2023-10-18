We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Scholl Odour Buster Everyday Insoles 1 Pair

Scholl Odour Buster Everyday Insoles 1 Pair

Why Use Scholl Odour Buster Everyday Insoles?The insoles absorb perspiration to keep feet dry and the Active Charcoal Odour Neutraliser absorbs foot and shoe odour- Natural charcoal technology effectively absorbs foot and shoe odour- Absorbs perspiration to keep feet dry- Odour neutralisation continues to work even when footwear is not being worn- Triple layer design to provide comfort and odour protection
Also available in Scholl range:- Air Cushion Everyday Insoles - for all day cushioning- Shock Reducer Everyday Insoles - for all day shock absorption & pressure relief
Scholl and the Scholl logo are Trade Marks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group.
Thin Design, Easy to InsertEasy to CutHand Washable

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for useStep 1 Simply cut to your size using the printed cutter guidelineStep 2 Insert into your shoes with cloth side upIt is recommended to replace the insoles every 6 months or sooner if showing signs of wear.Cleaning Instructions:Hand wash in warm soapy water (30°C). Dry flat, away from direct heat. Not recommended for machine wash.

