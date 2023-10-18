Scholl Odour Buster Everyday Insoles 1 Pair

SCHOLL ODOUR BUSTER EDAY INSOLES 1 PAIR

Why Use Scholl Odour Buster Everyday Insoles? The insoles absorb perspiration to keep feet dry and the Active Charcoal Odour Neutraliser absorbs foot and shoe odour - Natural charcoal technology effectively absorbs foot and shoe odour - Absorbs perspiration to keep feet dry - Odour neutralisation continues to work even when footwear is not being worn - Triple layer design to provide comfort and odour protection

Also available in Scholl range: - Air Cushion Everyday Insoles - for all day cushioning - Shock Reducer Everyday Insoles - for all day shock absorption & pressure relief

Scholl and the Scholl logo are Trade Marks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Thin Design, Easy to Insert Easy to Cut Hand Washable

Preparation and Usage