Muller Light Chocolate Fix & Caramel Layers 4X70g

Low fat smooth milk chocolate and caramel flavour layered dessert with sugars & sweeteners x4 Supporting Next Generation Farmers For more information about this initiative, see our website.

Contains 30% fewer calories compared to standard chocolate desserts.

Our Müller Light Chocolate Fix Desserts range combines silky and smooth chocolate dessert with a variety of heavenly delicious flavours to choose from. Enjoy our low fat, Müller Light Chocolate Fix Desserts at 99 calories or less per pot

Müller & Müllerlight Chocolate Fix are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.

63 kcal per pot Low Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 280G

Low Fat

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Flavourings, Caramel Syrup, Salt, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Retain sleeve for product information.

Additives