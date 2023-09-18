Soreen Lift Bars Chocolate and Orange 4 Pack 168g

4 individually wrapped chocolate orange flavoured soft baked bars

Satisfy your cravings with flavour that boosts you! Our delicious Chocolate and Orange flavoured soft baked bars are a source of naturally occurring vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Soreen Lift Bar multipacks are a perfect anytime snack whether you are on the go, at the gym or at home with a cup of tea.

At Soreen we believe good nutrition should taste great. We put smiles on faces with our delicious snacks to keep the nation going.

139 kcal Naturally Occurring Vitamin B12 Source of Fibre Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan Suitable for vegetarians and vegans 4 individually wrapped Chocolate and Orange flavoured cake bars Low in fat Tasty swap for cereal bars or chocolate bars

Pack size: 168G

Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Chocolate Chips (5%) (Cocoa mass (53% Cocoa Solids), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Malted Barley Flour, Pear Juice Concentrate, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yeast

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 42g ℮