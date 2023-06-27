We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Taste Shack Piri Piri Half Chicken 725g

Taste Shack Piri Piri Half Chicken 725g

£4.50

£6.21/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1499kJ
359kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
21.2g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 173kcal

Half chicken with added water with a piri piri seasoning and sachet of piri piri sauce.
Pack size: 725G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (82%), Water, Piri Piri Sauce (6%) [Water, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Green Chilli, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Tomato Purée, Cumin, Parsley, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli], Sugar, Spices, Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Guar Gum, Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Smoked Paprika, Citric Acid, Caramelised Sugar, Smoked Salt, Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Cumin Extract, Garlic Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

725g e

