Graze Honey Roast Crunch 100G

Per 25g:
- Energy
- 465kJ
- 111kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1862 kJ
Product Description
- Honey roasted corn and broad beans, lightly salted peas & corn chips
- So delicious, we’ll need to invent a new word to describe how good it is. Our mouthwatering Crunch is packed with veg; honey roasted broad beans and corn, salted peas and crunchy corn chips. 112 kcals per portion and high in fibre too. Incredible flavour without sacrificing your health - they all said it wasn’t possible, and yet here we are.
- Goes well with: a family picnic, a movie and a bowl of ice cream or simply another handful.
- What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Veg-packed Honey Roast Crunch
- High in fibre
- No artificial nasties
- A feel-good alternative to crisps and nuts
- Packed with veg
- 111 kcals per portion
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Salted Coated Pea (31%) - Green Peas, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt, Honey Roasted Corn (29%) - Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Honey (4%), Honey Roasted Broad Beans (21%) - Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Honey (4%), Corn Chips (19%) - Corn, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened please enjoy within one week.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
Return to
- For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
- For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 25g
|Energy
|1862 kJ
|465 kJ
|-
|443 kcal
|111 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|3.6 g
|of which saturates
|1.6 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|15g
|3.7 g
|Fibre
|8.7 g
|2.2 g
|Protein
|12 g
|2.9 g
|Salt
|0.55 g
|0.14 g
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
