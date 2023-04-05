Richmond 8 Meat Free Vegan Streaky Bacon 120G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ/
Product Description
- Seasoned Meat-Free Smoked Streaky Bacon Style Slices made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
- Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.
- Our tasty and succulent meat-free range is packed full of flavour that everyone will enjoy.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- High in Protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and/or Sunflower), Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose, Wheat Protein (4%), Soya Protein (2%), Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Blackcurrant, Radish, Apple, Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Potato Fibre, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened consume within 48 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Pan fry in a little pre-heated oil on a medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Turn occasionally until well browned and piping hot.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle Pack. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
- Godley Hill Rd,
- Hyde,
- SK14 3BR.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Careline GB & NI:0800 0778591
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Rashers, as sold, contains
|2 Rashers (30g), as sold, contains
|Energy
|748kJ/
|225kJ/
|-
|179kcal
|54kcal
|Fat
|11g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|12g
|3.7g
|Salt
|2.4g
|0.71g
|This pack contains 4 serving
|-
|-
