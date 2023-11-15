We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Ml
image 1 of Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Mlimage 2 of Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Mlimage 3 of Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Ml

Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Ml

4.8(91)
Write a review

£7.50

£5.00/100ml

Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Ml
Check InDry, brittle, frizzy hairCheck OutSoft, strong, shiny blonde hairBlonde Rehab hair Perfector Treatment No1Strengthens your hair from within and repairs damaged hair bonds in just 1 wash*.Designed specifically for blonde hair & formulated with a bond building complex and a boost of keratin & hyaluronic acid.*When used with the Blonde Rehab shampoo, conditioner & serum.
For Best Results Use the Full Bond Repair SystemNo1 Hair Perfector Pre-TreatmentNo2 Strengthening ShampooNo3 Strengthening ConditionerNo4 Smooth & Defrizz SerumNo5 Protect & Seal Oil
Rebuilds bonds & repairs damage in 1 washPro-Bonding Plex with Keratin & Hyaluronic AcidAgainst Animal Testing
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, C15-19 Alkane, Polyacrylamide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Laureth-7, Bis-Ethyl (Isostearylimidazoline) Isostearamide, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Glycerin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Polyquaternium-10, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Linalool, Eugenol, Limonene, Ethylhexylglycerin

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use 1x per week or for damaged hair 2-3x per weekTowel dry, smooth, 10 mins/overnight, rinse

View all Hair Treatment & Serum

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here