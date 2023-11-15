Provoke No.1 Blonde Rehab Hair Perfector 150Ml

Check In Dry, brittle, frizzy hair Check Out Soft, strong, shiny blonde hair Blonde Rehab hair Perfector Treatment No1 Strengthens your hair from within and repairs damaged hair bonds in just 1 wash*. Designed specifically for blonde hair & formulated with a bond building complex and a boost of keratin & hyaluronic acid. *When used with the Blonde Rehab shampoo, conditioner & serum.

For Best Results Use the Full Bond Repair System No1 Hair Perfector Pre-Treatment No2 Strengthening Shampoo No3 Strengthening Conditioner No4 Smooth & Defrizz Serum No5 Protect & Seal Oil

Rebuilds bonds & repairs damage in 1 wash Pro-Bonding Plex with Keratin & Hyaluronic Acid Against Animal Testing

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, C15-19 Alkane, Polyacrylamide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Laureth-7, Bis-Ethyl (Isostearylimidazoline) Isostearamide, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Glycerin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Polyquaternium-10, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Linalool, Eugenol, Limonene, Ethylhexylglycerin

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage