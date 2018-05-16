New
Capsicana Sizzling Steak Garlic Seasoning Mix Argentinian 28G
Product Description
- Capsicana Szzlng Steak Gar S/Mix Argentinian 28g
- I hope you like my seasoning mixes, they add a great flavour and spice to a meal. Please send me your thoughts and ideas: hello@capiscana.co.uk
- Thanks!
- Ben
- For more recipe ideas visit www.capsicana.co.uk
- Our Argentinian paprika and garlic seasoning mix is based on the Argentinian chimichurri Rojo. There are lots of variants, but our version uses paprika to give it a red tint and jalapeno chillies to give it a kick. It was used by gauchos to season meat after cooking, but ours is best used as a seasoning (or a marinade if you have time) before cooking.
- Great taste 2021
- Serves 4 in 15 Mins
- Chilli rating - Medium Hot - 4
- Made with Garlic & Paprika
- Ideal for Marinades, Barbecues, Oven Baking or Fajitas
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
- Non GM
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Paprika (15%), Chilli, Jalapeno Chilli (5%)), Dried Onion, Salt, Herbs (Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Bay), Dried Garlic (13%)
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with chicken, beef or vegetables
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
- D02 P950,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|263kcal/1104kJ
|Fat
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|of which sugars
|10.6g
|Protein
|11.4g
|Salt
|20.79g
