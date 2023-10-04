Leo Bancroft Heatless Curler Style Your Hair Set

Leo Bancroft Heatless Curler Style Hair Set Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you WWW.LEOBANCROFT.COM

Curl your hair without compromising on its health with this heatless curling tool. Heat styling can be damaging causing it to feel dry and stunt hair growth. This complete set has everything you need to create that perfect effortless curl we all desire. The satin fabric helps to reduce frizz and breakages. Simply secure the curling rod with the claw provided on to the top of your head and roll strands of hair around it until you reach the bottom of your hair on both sides. Use the scrunchies included to hold your hair in place. The longer you leave it the better. When ready to see results, unravel curls and gently separate using the wide tooth detangling comb. Once finished put everything into the drawstring pouch provided. Ready for the next time you want that perfect curl.

Fibre Composition: Heatless Curler - 100% Polyester Scrunchies - 100% Polyester Pouch - 100% Polyester FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C157054, www.fsc.org Leo Bancroft is a registered trade mark of AFB PLC.

Preparation and Usage