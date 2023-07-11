Ocean's Halo Organic Sushi Nori Wasabi Style 40g

O'CEAN'S HALO ORG SUSHI NORI WASABI STYLE 40G 1% for the Planet Member We work with 1% for the Planet to donate at least 1% of revenue to environmental causes like ocean conservation

Swim against the tide. Our yummy organic nori sheets are perfect for rolling your own sushi at home. They are made with sustainably harvested seaweed, packed with good-for-you vitamins, like B12, and rich in minerals, like iodine. Enjoy as-is, enjoy inside of a soup, or make your own sushi wraps & rolls!

Feeling Adventurous? Try cooking rice in any one of our delicious broths! Dip sushi wraps & rolls into Ocean's Halo No Soy Sauces.

USDA Organic Certified Organic by CU CU 836957

Great for sushi wraps & rolls Fiery wasabi flavor 15 Calories Lightly roasted Gluten Free Ingredients Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

Organic Seaweed, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Wasabi Type Seasoning (Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Tapioca Solids, Organic Horseradish Powder, Organic Ground Mustard, Organic Yeast Extract, Organic Onion, Organic Vinegar Powder [Organic Maltodextrin, Organic White Distilled Vinegar], Organic Dehydrated Spinach, Organic Dehydrated Garlic, Mustard Oil, Oleoresin Mustard, Citric Acid, Organic Ginger, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Capsicum Extract)

Produce of

Product of Korea

Number of uses

10 servings per pack

Net Contents

40g