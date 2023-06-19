Graze Sticky Toffee Oat Boosts 4X30g

Sticky toffee flavour wholegrain oat flapjacks made with chopped dates and black treacle Enjoy as a part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Snacks to your door As a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks. For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time. Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms Graze meets high standards of social and environmental impact.

Baked in the UK, these Oat Boosts are made from natural wholegrain oats mixed with chopped dates and rich treacle for a deliciously moreish taste. Reward yourself with a tasty high-five after that morning meeting or enjoy with an afternoon cuppa. These mouthwatering Oat Boosts will help you take on the day and, with 45% less sugar* than the average cereal bar, you can satisfy your sweet tooth without the crash. *We've compared this recipe to the 80 cereal bars to work this percentage out. **We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging. *** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!

Pick-Me-Ups You Can't Put Down With Natural Energy 122kcal Per Boost Nothing Artificial High in fibre Suitable for vegans

Oats (43%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Black Treacle, Golden Syrup, Dried Chopped Dates (3.9%) (Dates, Rice Flour), Humectant: Glycerine, Demerara Sugar, Soluble Corn Fibre, Soya Flour, Palm Fat**, Potato Starch, Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sea Salt, Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, **Contains certified sustainable Palm Oil. www.rspo.org

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

