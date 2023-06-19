We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Graze Sticky Toffee Oat Boosts 4X30g

Graze Sticky Toffee Oat Boosts 4X30g

£2.75

£2.29/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (30g) contains
Energy
509kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1697kj

Sticky toffee flavour wholegrain oat flapjacks made with chopped dates and black treacleEnjoy as a part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Snacks to your doorAs a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks.For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time. Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/termsGraze meets high standards of social and environmental impact.
Baked in the UK, these Oat Boosts are made from natural wholegrain oats mixed with chopped dates and rich treacle for a deliciously moreish taste.Reward yourself with a tasty high-five after that morning meeting or enjoy with an afternoon cuppa.These mouthwatering Oat Boosts will help you take on the day and, with 45% less sugar* than the average cereal bar, you can satisfy your sweet tooth without the crash.*We've compared this recipe to the 80 cereal bars to work this percentage out.**We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging.*** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging FSC® C021323RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Certified, 9-1785-16-100-00
Pick-Me-Ups You Can't Put DownWith Natural Energy122kcal Per BoostNothing ArtificialHigh in fibreSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 120G
Manganese for normal energy-yielding metabolism
High in fibre

Ingredients

Oats (43%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Black Treacle, Golden Syrup, Dried Chopped Dates (3.9%) (Dates, Rice Flour), Humectant: Glycerine, Demerara Sugar, Soluble Corn Fibre, Soya Flour, Palm Fat**, Potato Starch, Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sea Salt, Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, **Contains certified sustainable Palm Oil. www.rspo.org

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

