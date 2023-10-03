Simple Smoothing Gel Face Cleanser 230ml

Ready for seriously smooth skin from the very first wash? Meet Simple Smoothing Gel Cleanser – expertly formulated with gentle exfoliants for an instant skin transformation. Powered by 5% AHA + hyaluronic acid to renew and resurface dull skin, this gel-to-foam exfoliating face wash lathers up to deeply cleanse, while locking in skin-smoothing hydration. But it doesn’t stop there. The presence of ceramide boosters support skin’s natural ceramide production to repair its moisture barrier – nourishing with everything it needs to stay healthy and plump. The result? Instantly smoother, touchably soft and hydrated skin. 100% sulphate-free and soap-free. Every wash thoroughly (but mildly) lifts away all traces of make-up, pollution, and dead skin cells, without stripping away essential moisture – thanks to the double-action blend of dirt-busting micelles and amino acid cleansing clusters. Skin is left super smooth and satisfyingly clean. Reveal instantly transformed skin daily: squeeze a small amount into hands and massage onto damp skin. Rinse, pat dry and follow with your favourite Simple moisturiser to lock in the goodness. Like all Simple products, this Smoothing Gel Cleanser is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, contains no harsh chemicals and is free from alcohol, artificial colours and perfume. What’s more, the formula is 99% biodegradable, Vegan PETA approved and packaged in a recyclable bottle – making it kind to all skin types (even sensitive skin)

Deep cleansing, gently exfoliating. Simple Smoothing Gel Cleanser instantly transforms dull skin with every wash, for renewed results daily. Effective, gel-to-foam formula. Every cleanse lifts away all traces of make-up, pollution, and dead skin cells, while resurfacing and refreshing for touchably soft, smooth skin. Daily, resurfacing formula – powered by 5% AHA + hyaluronic acid, to help even out the skin’s texture while locking in skin-plumping hydration 100% sulphate-free and soap free. Enriched with dirt-busting micelles together with amino acid cleansing molecules, to thoroughly cleanse without stripping your skin. Our Simple promise. With a formula that’s 98% biodegradable and Vegan PETA approved, our cleansing wash is kind to skin. Gentle and effective for even the most sensitive skin. This dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic formula contains no harsh chemicals, no alcohol, no artificial colour or perfume.

Pack size: 230ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lactic Acid, Sodium Methyl Lauroyl Taurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Methyltaurate, Stearic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Panthenol, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Pantolactone

Produce of

Slovakia

Net Contents

230 ℮