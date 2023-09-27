No Plan B Lee Child And Andrew Child

The gripping new Jack Reacher thriller from the No.1 bestselling authors Lee Child and Andrew Child. When your name is Jack Reacher, the truth is always worth doing time for. Gerrardsville, Colorado. One tragic event. Two witnesses. Two conflicting accounts. One witness sees a woman throw herself in front of a bus - clearly suicide. The other witness is Jack Reacher. And he sees what really happened - a man in grey hoodie and jeans, swift and silent as a shadow, pushing the victim to her death, before grabbing her bag and sauntering away. Reacher follows the killer, not knowing that this was no random act of violence. It is part of something much bigger...a sinister, secret conspiracy, with powerful people on the take, enmeshed in an elaborate plot that leaves no room for error. If any step is compromised, the threat will have to be quickly and permanently removed. Because when the threat is Reacher, there is No Plan B... 'Perfectly plotted, with bigger twists than ever before' KARIN SLAUGHTER 'The world's favourite hero packs an even harder punch than ever' PETER JAMES Although the Jack Reacher novels can be read in any order, No Plan B is the 27th book in the internationally bestselling series. PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY NOW