JMS Press & Pop Diary

JMS Press & Pop Diary
- This diary for kids comes with a never-ending poppable fidget toy you can use to keep your hands busy and your mind clear!- Express yourself on all 80 pages of this journal with anything you please, from doodles and dreams to goals, to-do lists, and more, then close it up with the functioning lock so your words are for your eyes only!- The removable fidget toy on the cover is made from silicone, a super-soft, lightweight, and durable material that's easy to clean.Busy hands, clear mind, endless ways to feel the feels — journaling has a whole new meaning with the Just My Style Press + Pop Diary! This isn't just any ordinary kid's diary; its cover features a unicorn fidget toy you can push & pop over and over! Just press the spheres to feel and hear their satisfying sound, then flip it over and pop again! Fill the hardcover diary with anything you wish: doodle, design, or write what's on your mind with the gel pen that has a fun, squishy topper. Then, keep it secret! The lock and key ensure your entries stay for your eyes only! Journals are a great way to encourage self-expression — there's no “write” or wrong thing to include! The Just My Style Press + Pop Diary doesn't just offer a safe space for you to write it all out, it puts a fun, sensory spin on journaling that makes it both a focus booster and stress reducer!

Suitable for ages 6+.

36 Months

