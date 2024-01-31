London Essence Peach & Jasmine Soda 6 X 150Ml

White Peach and Jasmine Flavoured Soda Drink. For more drinks inspiration, visit londonessenceco.com

"The London Essence Company White Peach and Jasmine Crafted Soda is a blend of delicate white peach and fragrant jasmine, complete with fine, champagne-style bubbles. The London Essence Company White Peach and Jasmine Crafted Soda is an exemplary choice for pairing with prosecco, premium vodka or whisky.

The London Essence Company Estd. 1896, specialists in the art and alchemy of taste. The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion. When you choose a drink from our collection, you're choosing good taste, and an intelligent union of flavours your guests are sure to notice.

The London Essence Co. is a registered trademark.

EXQUISITE TASTE AND AROMA: A delicate blend of white peach and fragrant jasmine. DISTILLED BOTANICAL ESSENCE: Our signature flavour layering technique was used to compose this elegantly crafted soda, with juice sourced from white peaches and a jasmine blossom distillate for an aromatic floral top note. LOW IN CALORIES: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect White Peach and Jasmine Crafted Soda that works with any diet. NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our White Peach and Jasmine Crafted Soda is sweetened naturally with fructose. NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our White Peach and Jasmine Crafted Soda is sweetened naturally with fructose.

Pack size: 900ML

Low in Calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Peach Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts for Colour (Apple, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Hibiscus), Jasmine Distillate

Net Contents

6 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage