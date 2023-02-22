Attack A Snak Pepperoni & Cheese Wrap Kit 83G

Less for more!
Apparently a new product! It's not, my kid still likes them to take to school, however now, the weight has dropped and the price has gone up!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ
Wheat Flour Tortilla (53%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl, Cellulose), Flavouring, Sugar), String Cheese Stick (22%) (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Pepperoni Slices (13%) (Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Rosemary Extract, Garlic Powder, Natural Paprika Flavouring, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Tomato Ketchup (12%) (Tomato Puree, Glucose/Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Mix (Onion, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Oil))
Keep refrigerated. Consurne on day of opening.For use by see front of pack.
Microwave
Instructions: This is a guide only. Remove all packaging. Assemble wrap (s). Yummy cold or hot. Microwave ovens can vary. Microwave 1 wrap 15 secs Cat D - 750W, 2 wraps 25 secs Cat D - 750W
Produced in the UK
This pack contains 1 serving
83g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pack
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|1275kJ
|1058kJ
|13%
|-
|304kcal
|252kcal
|13%
|Fat
|13g
|10g
|15%
|(of which saturates)
|6.3g
|5.2g
|26%
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|29g
|(of which sugars)
|4.7g
|3.9g
|4%
|Protein
|13g
|11g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.3g
|21%
|Calcium
|214mg (=27% of RI*)
|178mg (=22% of RI*)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
