Doritos Flamegrilled Whopper Tortilla Chips 180G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2009 kJ
Product Description
- Flame-Grilled Whopper Flavour Corn Chips
- 1. Purchase a promotional pack
- 2. Scan QR code or visit burgerking.co.uk/doritos
- 3. Login to your Burger King® account or register for a free account using your name and email
- 4. Enter your code (found in the Best Before box on this pack) to add the offer to your account
- 5. When purchasing a qualifying Burger King® meal, redeem offer in restaurant or via mobile order to claim your free Whopper® meal
- Terms and Conditions:
- UK ONLY, excludes Republic of Ireland, 18+ only. Valid from 00:01 20/02/23. Claim and redeem by 23:59 30/10/23. 1. Purchase a promotional pack 2. Scan QR code or visit burgerking.co.uk/doritos 3.Login to your Burger King® account or register for a free account using your name and email 4.Enter your code (found in the Best Before box on this pack) to add the offer to your account 5.When purchasing a qualifying Burger King® meal, redeem offer in restaurant or via mobile order to claim your free Whopper® meal.. Retain receipt. Gift: 1 x Burger King® Regular Whopper® Meal OR 1 x Plant-Based Regular Whopper® Meal. Gift can only be redeemed when a qualifying Burger King® meal purchase is made. When redeeming in store the Gift will only be available for redemption for 15 minutes from time of activation. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. One Gift per transaction. Gift valid only in the UK. Subject to availability. Gift valid at participating restaurants only. Not valid at Burger King® motorway service locations, airports, train stations and holiday parks. Not valid in combination with King Jr, Melts and selected burger or cheeseburger meals. BURGER KING® HAMBURGER DESIGN and WHOPPER® are trade marks of Burger King® Company LLC. Used under license. ©Burger King® Company, LLC 2023. Internet access, email address & Burger King® app required. Max 1 claim per person per day. Visit www.burgerking.co.uk/doritos for full T&Cs &gift details. Co-Promoters: Walkers Snacks UK Ltd 450 South Oak Way, Green Park, Reading, Berkshire, RG2 6UW & BKUK Group Limited. 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW.
- 🍔 NEW ALERT – We’ve partnered with Burger King® to bring you irresistible NEW FLAME GRILLED WHOPPER® flavoured Doritos sharing tortilla chips
- 🌽 PERFECT CRUNCH - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with more corn for a perfect crunch
- 🎉 PERFECT FOR SHARING- Great tasting bold snack for sharing with friends. Split a bag with your mates while watching your favourite movie
- 🔎 EXPLORE THE RANGE - Why not also try Doritos multipacks for grab-and-go snacks throughout the week?
- 🥬 VEGGIE FRIENDLY - Suitable for vegetarians
- ♻️ RECYCLE ME – Recycle at store! Find out how you can recycle this packet in store at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- We’ve partnered with Burger King® to bring you irresistible NEW FLAME GRILLED WHOPPER® flavoured Doritos, made with more corn for the perfect crunch.
- At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website. With intense flavours and full-on crunch Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're getting together with mates!
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Corn (71%) (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Flame-Grilled Whopper Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Onion powder, Potassium Chloride, Dried Parsley, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Smoked Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Soya, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Doritos,
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g (%*) serving
|Energy
|2009 kJ
|603 kJ (7%*)
|479 kcal
|144 kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|22.2 g
|6.7 g (10%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.0 g
|0.6 g (3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|61.0 g
|18.3 g
|of which Sugars
|4.5 g
|1.4 g (2%*)
|Fibre
|6.2 g
|1.9 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|1.11 g
|0.33 g (6%*)
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
