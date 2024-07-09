Jake & Nayns Mexican Chicken Burrito 185G

4.7(28)
£2.50

£13.51/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Pack Contains
Energy
1567kJ
374kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.3g

medium

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
2.52g

medium

42%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Filled with Shredded Chicken Breast Cooked in a Punchy Sauce from the Yucatan Region of Mexico & Served with Kidney Beans & Rice
Two bro's, one goal.Passionate about creating bangin' street food with cracking flavours from around the world. Delicious hot or cold, at home or on the go.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C030166
Bangin' Hot or Cold in 2 Mins
Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

Tortilla Wrap 29% (Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerine), Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidifier (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt), Mexican Sauce 23% (Spring Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk), Tomato (Tomato, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Water, Red Pepper, Orange Juice, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice (Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulfite), Maize Starch, Achiote Paste (Water, Annato Seeds, Corn Flour, Salt, Garlic, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)), Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Powder, Salt, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Oregano, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Cloves, Cinnamon Powder), Rice Filling 16% (Water, Rice 3%, Red Kidney Beans 3%, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Jalapeno Peppers (Jalapeno, Water, White Vinegar, lodized Salt, Calcium Chloride, Garlic), Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Coriander, Turmeric Powder), Chicken 15% (Chicken 99%, Water, Salt), Refried Beans (Water, Pinto Beans, Garlic, Vegetable Bouillon (Sea Salt, Starch, Yeast Extract, Palm Fat, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Parsnip, Onions, Spices (Celery), Parsley), Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Salt), Coconut Oil, Flour Paste (Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Thickening Agent (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame seeds and Soya. For allergens, including cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

As a guide, we recommend this product provides: 1 serving

Net Contents

185g ℮

