Farleys Cereals Oat & Apple Porridge 6 Month Plus 125G

Smooth cereal and fruit porridge with milk and added vitamins & minerals. Farley's has been loved by parents and babies for generations Use as part of a varied weaning diet.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Farley's is a registered trade mark of Heinz Italia S.r.l and used under license.

Free from artificial colours Free from artificial flavours Free from artificial preservatives

Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Flours (Oat (23%), Wheat (9%)), Demineralised Whey Powder (27%, from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (11%), Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Apple Flakes (5%), Whole Milk Powder (4%), Milk Proteins, Palm Oil Powder (Sustainable Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Antioxidant (a-Tocopherol), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavouring, Dehydrated Blackcurrant Flakes (0.4%), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Lemon Powder (0.1%)

Allergy Information

Contains Milk and Gluten.

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Net Contents

125g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation Add approximately 60 ml of warm water to 3 or 4 scoops of cereal in a bowl and stir. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves. Remember to brush teeth regularly. Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Additives

Lower age limit

6 Months