Northern Monk Hot Cross Bun Pale Ale 440Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- 10.5 Million hot cross buns are wasted every easter
- Change is inevitable. Food waste doesn't have to be.
- We believe our system is broken, but can be fixed. We believe every single person should have access to food, as a human right.
- This is how we end food waste. How soon that happens is up to all of us.
- Donate today & find out more about what you can do to help SURPLUS2PURPOSE.COM
- This is a fresh product and should be experienced as such.
- Surplus Toose
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Cinammon, Bunspice Flavour, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See baseKeep it cool and enjoy responsibly.
Name and address
- Northern Monk Brew Co.,
- The Old Flax Store,
- Marshalls Mill,
- Holbeck,
- Leeds,
- LS11 9YJ.
Importer address
- Acan Distribution APS,
- Nyholms Allé 41,
- 2610, Rødovre,
- Denmark.
Return to
- Northern Monk Brew Co.,
- The Old Flax Store,
- Marshalls Mill,
- Holbeck,
- Leeds,
- LS11 9YJ.
- NORTHERNMONK.COM
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.