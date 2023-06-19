We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Laila Plain Mini Poppadoms 75g

Laila Plain Mini Poppadoms 75g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.80

£1.07/100g

Fried mini lentil based poppadoms.
Experience the exotic world of authentic Indian snacks with Laila poppadoms.For your enjoyment we have travelled the world to bring you these authentic crispy plain poppadoms that can be enjoyed as a snack or with your favourite Indian dips.
No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Lentil Flour 64%, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Sunflower Oil, Asafoetida

Allergy Information

May contain Crustaceans, Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Mustard, Sesame, Milk and Cereals containing Gluten.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

75g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy our crispy and light savoury poppadoms, perfect for your favourite dip.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here