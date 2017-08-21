We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Birds Eye 44 Chicken Nuggets With Golden Wholegrain 695G

Birds Eye 44 Chicken Nuggets With Golden Wholegrain 695G

1(3)
Write a review

£4.80

£6.91/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 6 chicken nuggets oven baked provides:
Energy
1000kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Nuggets formed from chopped marinated chicken breast, coated in blended wholegrain breadcrumbs, lightly fried.For a Sustainable TomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every daybirdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
Our chicken nuggets will always be made from 100% chicken breast nothing more - great for empty plates and happy facesWhy does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 51% chicken breast?Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 49% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
44** Chicken Nuggets**Average Nuggets per pack'Birds Eye' and Before End panel. 'Birds Eye' and "the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
For a Sustainable TomorrowMade from 100% Chicken BreastNo Artificial Colours or Preservatives
Pack size: 695G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (51%), Flour (Wheat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize, Rice), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Starch (Wheat, Maize), Paprika, Yeast, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 7 Portions

Net Contents

695g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Frozen Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here