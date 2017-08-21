Birds Eye 44 Chicken Nuggets With Golden Wholegrain 695G

Nuggets formed from chopped marinated chicken breast, coated in blended wholegrain breadcrumbs, lightly fried. For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path

Our chicken nuggets will always be made from 100% chicken breast nothing more - great for empty plates and happy faces Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 51% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 49% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.

44** Chicken Nuggets **Average Nuggets per pack 'Birds Eye' and Before End panel. 'Birds Eye' and "the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited

For a Sustainable Tomorrow Made from 100% Chicken Breast No Artificial Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 695G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (51%), Flour (Wheat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize, Rice), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Starch (Wheat, Maize), Paprika, Yeast, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 7 Portions

Net Contents

695g ℮

Additives