Tesco Apple Family Bag 1.5Kg

Tesco Apple Family Bag 1.5Kg

£2.50

£1.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical apple
Energy
313kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 236kJ / 56kcal

Apples.
Seasonally Selected. Hand picked delicious seasonal varieties selected for colour and flavour At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality.Seasonally Selected. Hand picked delicious seasonal varieties selected for colour and flavour At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality.
Pack size: 1.5KG

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Germany, France, United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Africa

Number of uses

Min 5 Servings

Net Contents

1.5kg

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use.

