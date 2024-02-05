Graze Cherry Bakewell Oat Boosts 50g

Wholegrain oat flapjack with cherries and almonds Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Snacks to your door As a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks. For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time. Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms

45% less sugar* *Compared with sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars. Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Our Cherry Bakewell Oat Boost contains 0. 77mg of manganese per portion.

Little (sn)actions. Big impact. It was at 10:14am on February 25th 2008 (we think) that the very first graze box landed on a doorstep. One little box that would change snacking forever. Over a decade later, and our hunger for innovation is still just as insatiable. All so you can eat a bit healthier, live a smidge more sustainably, with snacks that make it a touch easier. Delicious and nutritious. Sustainable and affordable. No compromises. Because it's the little actions that add up to big change.

RSPO™ - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org FSC - FSC Mix®, Packaging, FSC® C021323 © We'd know this pack anywhere. Copyright nature delivered.

With Natural Energy For the Grazers, Movers and Shakers Nothing artificial High in fibre Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 50G

Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

High in fibre

Ingredients

Oats (41%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Humectant: Glycerine, Flaked Almonds (2.3%), Palm Fat**, Soluble Corn Fibre, Apple Juice Infused Dried Sour Cherries (1%) (Sour Cherries (48%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Soya Flour, Cherry Juice Powder, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, **Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

50g ℮