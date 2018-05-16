Tesco Fire Pit 2 Salt & Pepper Beef Steaks 200G

One typical steak
- Energy
- 602kJ
-
- 143kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.8g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.00g
- 17%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- 2 Thin cut beef steaks with sea salt and pepper.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (98%), Sea Salt, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrilled appearance is achieved.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry: 2-4 mins Heat some oil in a pan for 2-3 minutes until hot. Cook steak in the pan on a high heat for 1 minute on each side. For rare steak remove from the pan. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1 minute (medium) or 2 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest on a warm plate for 2 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minues before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (76g**)
|Energy
|792kJ / 189kcal
|602kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|28.3g
|21.5g
|Salt
|1.31g
|1.00g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 152g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
