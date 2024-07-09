Jake & Nayns' Chicken Tikka Naanster 185g Two Bro's, One Goal... Passionate about creating bangin' street food with cracking flavours from around the world. Delicious hot or cold, at home or on the go.

Loaded with succulent chucks of marinated chicken in a cheeky tikka sauce served with pilau rice & mango chutney

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C030166

100% British Chicken Bangin' Cold or Hot in 90 Secs

Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

Naan Bread 52% (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Yoghurt (Milk), Yeast, Milk Powder, Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Antifoaming Agent (Dimethyl Polysilaxane), Ghee Flavour, Colour (Carotenes)), Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cumin Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Black Onion Seeds), Marinated Cooked British Chicken 25% (Chicken 85%, Marinade (Tomato Puree (Tomato, Salt), Rapeseed Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Antifoaming Agent (Dimethyl Polysiloxane)), Chopped Coriander, Desiccated Coconut, Paprika Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon Ground, Ginger, Cumin, Chilli, Black Pepper, Cloves, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf), Garlic, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Red Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Sauce 13% (Onion, Water, Diced Tomato, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Yoghurt (Milk), Salt, Coriander, Green Chilli, Chopped Coriander, Sugar, Lemon Juice (Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulfite)), Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Paprika Powder, Red Chilli Flakes, Cardamom Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon Ground, Ginger, Cumin, Chilli, Black Pepper, Cloves, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf), Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seeds, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Black Pepper), Pilau Rice (Rice (Water, Rice), Carrots, Peas, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon Powder), Mango Chutney 5% (Sugar, Mango Slices, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

As a guide, we recommend this product provides: 1 serving

Net Contents

185g ℮