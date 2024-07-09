Jake & Nayns' Chicken Tikka Naanster 185G

Jake & Nayns' Chicken Tikka Naanster 185G

4.8(31)
Write a review

£2.50

£13.51/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack contains
Energy
1467kJ
348kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2.11g

medium

35%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Jake & Nayns' Chicken Tikka Naanster 185g Two Bro's, One Goal...Passionate about creating bangin' street food with cracking flavours from around the world. Delicious hot or cold, at home or on the go.
Loaded with succulent chucks of marinated chicken in a cheeky tikka sauce served with pilau rice & mango chutney
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C030166
100% British ChickenBangin' Cold or Hot in 90 Secs
Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

Naan Bread 52% (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Yoghurt (Milk), Yeast, Milk Powder, Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Antifoaming Agent (Dimethyl Polysilaxane), Ghee Flavour, Colour (Carotenes)), Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cumin Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Black Onion Seeds), Marinated Cooked British Chicken 25% (Chicken 85%, Marinade (Tomato Puree (Tomato, Salt), Rapeseed Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Antifoaming Agent (Dimethyl Polysiloxane)), Chopped Coriander, Desiccated Coconut, Paprika Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon Ground, Ginger, Cumin, Chilli, Black Pepper, Cloves, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf), Garlic, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Red Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Sauce 13% (Onion, Water, Diced Tomato, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Yoghurt (Milk), Salt, Coriander, Green Chilli, Chopped Coriander, Sugar, Lemon Juice (Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulfite)), Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Paprika Powder, Red Chilli Flakes, Cardamom Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon Ground, Ginger, Cumin, Chilli, Black Pepper, Cloves, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf), Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seeds, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Black Pepper), Pilau Rice (Rice (Water, Rice), Carrots, Peas, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon Powder), Mango Chutney 5% (Sugar, Mango Slices, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

As a guide, we recommend this product provides: 1 serving

Net Contents

185g ℮

View all Microwave Burgers & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here