New

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Sweet Smokey Bbq Chicken Style Pieces 130G

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Sweet Smokey Bbq Chicken Style Pieces 130G
£3.00
Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Chicken Style Pieces Made from Wheat and Pea Protein Coated with a Sweet & Smokey BBQ Flavour Glaze.
  • Have you tried?
  • Squeaky Bean Chargrilled Cajun Mini Fillets
  • We're squeaky Bean, your new sidekick in the kitchen. We make the kind of food you can happily crave.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 130G
  • High Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (16.5%) (Wheat, Pea), Sweet & Smokey BBQ Flavour Glaze (9%) (Sugar, Tomato Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spice (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg), Burnt Sugar, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Smoked Salt), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, in varying proportions), Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Preservatives: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Flavourings, Gelling Agent: Agar, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Dextrose, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: We've made these pieces ready to eat so you can use them just like the chicken you used to buy.
If you want to fry or microwave, remove from tray first.
Remove from tray. Heat on full power for 30 secs 800w.
All microwaves vary. Guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy893kJ / 213kcal
Fat8.4g
Of which Saturates1.0g
Carbohydrates12g
Of which Sugars6.3g
Fibre2.7g
Protein21g
Salt1.22g
