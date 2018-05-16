New
Tesco Finest Live Scottish Mussels 1Kg
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 489kJ
-
- 116kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.15g
- 19%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 391kJ / 92kcal
Product Description
- Live Scottish mussels (Mytilus spp).
- For great quality & succulent texture, our mussels are rope grown & left to naturally feed in the sea off the West Coast and Shetland Isles of Scotland. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC C 52728
- Juicy and sweet live mussels grown in the clear waters around the coast of Scotland.
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains molluscs.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Steam
Instructions: Chilled: 5 mins Before cooking add 10mm of water to a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Add mussels, cover with lid and steam for 5 minutes. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Place the mussels in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes.
Pull off any beards and scrape off any barnacles or dirt.
Discard any mussels with broken shells and open mussels that do not close after tapping.
Before cooking add 10mm of water to a large lidded saucepan and bring to the boil. Add mussels, replace lid and steam on a medium heat for 5 minutes, or until they begin to open.
Use a slotted spoon to transfer cooked mussels to a serving bowl. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g**)
|Energy
|391kJ / 92kcal
|489kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.1g
|17.6g
|Salt
|0.92g
|1.15g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|319mg
|399mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, shell removed.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 1kg typically weighs 250g with shell removed.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking..
