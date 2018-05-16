We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Live Scottish Mussels 1Kg

£3.00
£0.30/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
489kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.15g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 391kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Live Scottish mussels (Mytilus spp).
  • For great quality & succulent texture, our mussels are rope grown & left to naturally feed in the sea off the West Coast and Shetland Isles of Scotland. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC C 52728
  • Juicy and sweet live mussels grown in the clear waters around the coast of Scotland.
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains molluscs.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Steam
Instructions: Chilled: 5 mins Before cooking add 10mm of water to a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Add mussels, cover with lid and steam for 5 minutes. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Place the mussels in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes.

    Pull off any beards and scrape off any barnacles or dirt.

    Discard any mussels with broken shells and open mussels that do not close after tapping. 

    Before cooking add 10mm of water to a large lidded saucepan and bring to the boil. Add mussels, replace lid and steam on a medium heat for 5 minutes, or until they begin to open. 

    Use a slotted spoon to transfer cooked mussels to a serving bowl. Do not reheat. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g**)
Energy391kJ / 92kcal489kJ / 116kcal
Fat1.2g1.5g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate6.0g7.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein14.1g17.6g
Salt0.92g1.15g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)319mg399mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, shell removed.--
When cooked according to instructions, 1kg typically weighs 250g with shell removed.--

Safety information

Caution: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking..

