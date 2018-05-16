Tesco Finest Live Scottish Mussels 1Kg

Place the mussels in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes.

Pull off any beards and scrape off any barnacles or dirt.

Discard any mussels with broken shells and open mussels that do not close after tapping.

Before cooking add 10mm of water to a large lidded saucepan and bring to the boil. Add mussels, replace lid and steam on a medium heat for 5 minutes, or until they begin to open.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer cooked mussels to a serving bowl. Do not reheat.