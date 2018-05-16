New
Peperami Pizza Buns Hot 4X40g
Product Description
- Wheat pastry with 25% hot pizza sauce, 19% salami and 10% cheese preparation with vegetable oils.
- "Pep up snack time"
- Comes in a pack of 4, individually wrapped pizza buns. This pocket-sized pizza bun is the perfect combination of tasty tomato, cheese pizza flavours and a soft dough bun. It is a mess free snack, easy to eat on the go, after school or a great snack for the lunchbox.
- A flavor hit that will fill you up, won't mess you up!
- To find out more, visit www.peperami.tv
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Peperami is a registered trademark.
- Ready to Eat
- Peperami Tomato & Herb Sauce, Cheesy Slice
- Great lunchbox filler snack
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pork, Tomato Paste, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cheese, Dextrose, Sugar, Pork Fat, Yeast, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Milk Protein, Whey Powder, Salt, Thickener (Acetylated Distarch Adipate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Egg White Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Herbs, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Spices, Colour (Carotenes), Thyme Extract, Chili Extract, Paprika Extract, Flavourings, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Wheat Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Sorbate), Beechwood Smoke
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Does not need to be stored in the fridgeFor best before date, see back of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions:
- Ready to eat
- Best served at room temperature.
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- 20 Red Lion St,
- London,
- WC1R 4PS,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions / comments?
- Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
- Peperami Snacks,
- 20 Red Lion St,
- London,
- WC1R 4PS,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g piece
|%* per 40g piece
|Energy
|1545kJ
|618kJ
|7%
|-
|370kcal
|148cal
|Fat
|22g
|8.8g
|13%
|Of which saturates
|8.4g
|3.4g
|17%
|Carbohydrates
|32g
|13g
|5%
|Of which sugars
|8.6g
|3.4g
|4%
|Protein
|11g
|4.4g
|9%
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.68g
|11%
|*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.