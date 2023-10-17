Mr Muscle Platinum Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500ml

MR MUSCLE PLATINUM BATH MANDRN ORNG 500G

Mr Muscle® Platinum Bathroom is tough on soap scum and gentler on you. Its new powerful formula removes 100% of soap scum and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with no harsh smells. This multi purpose cleaner for your bathroom easily removes soap scum and grime from many bathroom surfaces, including baths, shower walls, vinyl shower curtains, shower doors, sinks and vanity tops. The antibacterial cleaning spray formula allows you to either clean by spraying, rinsing and wiping, or disinfect by pre-cleaning, spraying and wiping. Equipped with an adjustable nozzle, this soap scum and stain remover is formulated to cut through grime at any angle, horizontal or vertical.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

Works as a surface cleaner that removes 100% of soap scum Cleaning spray with no harsh smells Leaves surfaces sparkling clean This Mr Muscle® trigger also acts as a bathroom tile cleaner that can disinfect your surfaces by killing 99;9% of viruses and bacteria Stain remover that cleans off surface dirt and restores shine to your bathroom

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

contains: < 5% amphoteric surfactants, non-ionic surfactants; also contains: disinfectants, perfume, limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage