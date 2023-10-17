We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Muscle Platinum Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500ml

5(1)
Low Everyday Price

£1.80

£3.60/litre

MR MUSCLE PLATINUM BATH MANDRN ORNG 500G
Mr Muscle® Platinum Bathroom is tough on soap scum and gentler on you. Its new powerful formula removes 100% of soap scum and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with no harsh smells. This multi purpose cleaner for your bathroom easily removes soap scum and grime from many bathroom surfaces, including baths, shower walls, vinyl shower curtains, shower doors, sinks and vanity tops. The antibacterial cleaning spray formula allows you to either clean by spraying, rinsing and wiping, or disinfect by pre-cleaning, spraying and wiping. Equipped with an adjustable nozzle, this soap scum and stain remover is formulated to cut through grime at any angle, horizontal or vertical.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Works as a surface cleaner that removes 100% of soap scum Cleaning spray with no harsh smells Leaves surfaces sparkling clean This Mr Muscle® trigger also acts as a bathroom tile cleaner that can disinfect your surfaces by killing 99;9% of viruses and bacteria Stain remover that cleans off surface dirt and restores shine to your bathroom
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

contains: < 5% amphoteric surfactants, non-ionic surfactants; also contains: disinfectants, perfume, limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Turn nozzle from “STOP” to “SPRAY” position. TO CLEAN: Spray 20cm (6-8 inches) from surface until thoroughly covered. For tough jobs, let stand several minutes before wiping. Rinse. TO DISINFECT*: Ensure flap is open for spray mode. Spray 20cm (6-8 inches) from surface until thoroughly wet. Let surface stand wet for 5 minutes and wipe. Can be used on all types of bathroom surfaces: baths, shower walls, vinyl shower curtains, shower doors, sinks, countertops and vanity tops. Cleans glazed ceramic tile, stainless steel, chrome fixtures, fiber glass, vinyl and glazed porcelain surfaces. Spot test all other surfaces in an inconspicuous area.

